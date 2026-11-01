Police report said that the passenger jeepney was on its usual route ferrying passengers from Naga City to Siruma in Camarines Sur when the left rear wheel burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, while on the Pasusuhan Bridge in Barangay Binalay, Tinambac, also in Camarines Sur, afternoon of Saturday, 31 October.

CASUALTIES. Remaining passengers of the public utility jeepney that tipped over due to a burst tire on a bridge in Tinambac, Camarines Sur on Saturday, 31 October, wait for responders to transport them to nearby hospitals after the severely wounded and two dead among them were taken first.

NAGA CITY – Two died while a still undetermined number of passengers were injured after a public utility jeepney tipped over on a bridge in Tinambac town in Camarines Sur province on Saturday, 31 October, police report said.

The Tinambac police said that the passenger jeepney was on its usual route ferrying passengers from Naga City to Siruma when the left rear wheel burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, at around 2:20 p.m. while on the Pasusuhan Bridge in Barangay Binalay.

Initial investigation revealed that the jeepney swayed along the national highway before tipping over on its side, the Tinambac police said in its report.

Responders immediately came to the scene and transported all the passengers to Tinambac Medicare Hospital and Tinambac Municipal Hospital but one of them was declared dead on arrival. Another passenger reportedly died while undergoing treatment at around 5:35 p.m. at the Naga Imaging Center Cooperative Doctors Hospital in Naga City.

Both fatalities were not identified in the report. The police also said the other wounded passengers are still undergoing treatment.