Dengue cases in Sorsogon rise to over 3,000

In a report issued Friday, 7 November, the Sorsogon Provincial Health Office (PHO) said the cumulative number of dengue cases in Sorsogon is now 3,326. The agency said 309 of these cases were recorded from 27 September to 3 October.

NEWS CASES. The Sorsogon Provincial Health Office recorded 309 new cases of dengue in the province from 27 September to 3 October, which elevated the cumulative number of cases of the disease in Sorsogon to 3,326.

NAGA CITY – Health officials in Sorsogon reported that cumulative dengue cases in the province have reached over 3,000 in their monitoring from 1 January to 3 October this year.

In a report issued Friday, 7 November, the Sorsogon Provincial Health Office (PHO) said the cumulative number of dengue cases in Sorsogon is now 3,326. The agency said 309 of these cases were recorded from 27 September to 3 October.

Sorsogon City logged the highest number with a total of 873 cases, followed by Bulan with 421, Castilla with 339, and Irosin with 336. Pilar recorded 249 cases, while Donsol had 220 and Matnog had 205.

The town of Gubat recorded 153 cases of dengue, while Sta. Magdalena and Bulusan had 96 each. Casiguran and Prieto Diaz recorded 78 each, while Magallanes had 75, Barcelona had 55, and Juban logged 52.

This report did not mention the number of deaths related to the mosquito-borne disease, but the Sorsogon Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit and Field Health Services Information System reported a death toll of 11 on 17 September.

The Sorsogon PHO reminded the public to remain vigilant by keeping their surroundings and communities clean.