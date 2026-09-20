Police said a 67-year-old man from Magsingal was driving a black Toyota Fortuner with a 32-year-old female passenger when the vehicle, which had been parked along the west shoulder of the highway and facing south, suddenly made a left turn.

The SUV was reportedly hit by an approaching Yamaha Sniper 155 driven by a 21-year-old student from Magsingal who did not present a driver's license.

The motorcycle rider sustained injuries and was brought to Magsingal District Hospital for treatment. The driver and passenger of the Fortuner were unhurt. Both vehicles sustained damage, with repair costs yet to be determined.

At around 5:14 p.m. the same day, another motorcycle crash was reported along Diversion Road in Barangay Bungro, San Ildefonso.

Police said a 27-year-old man from Bantay was driving a Yamaha Mio 125 westbound with an 18-year-old female backrider when he allegedly lost control of the motorcycle's handlebar.

The motorcycle veered toward the road shoulder and subsequently slid onto the pavement.

Both the driver and his backrider sustained injuries and were taken to the Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital-Gabriela Silang for medical treatment. The motorcycle was damaged, with repair costs still being assessed.

The third incident occurred at around 12:20 a.m. on September 20 in Barangay Poblacion, San Vicente.

Police personnel were conducting a scheduled checkpoint in front of the old police station when a motorcycle accidentally struck the checkpoint signage.

Initial investigation showed that the 33-year-old driver, a resident of Sto. Domingo, was traveling southbound when he allegedly lost control of his black-and-red Honda Click motorcycle due to intoxication.

The driver fell onto the pavement and sustained a head injury. He was brought to Metro Vigan Hospital in Bantay for medical treatment. The motorcycle also sustained damage.

The fourth incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. along a barangay road near the bridge in Barangay Cabanglotan, San Juan.

Police said a 20-year-old student from San Juan, who was driving a Yamaha Sniper 155 with a 20-year-old male backrider from Vigan City, was traveling eastbound when he allegedly lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a curve on the bridge.

The motorcycle overshot the curve, struck the bridge's concrete railing and caused both riders to fall into the creek below, an estimated two to three meters from the road.

Both sustained injuries and were brought to Pira Clinic and Hospital in Cabugao for treatment.

Police said the motorcycle was damaged and remains under the custody of the San Juan Municipal Police Station.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the four incidents, including the alleged failure to maintain control of the motorcycles and the possible involvement of intoxication in two of the crashes.