Over P3-M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Cam. Sur buy-bust

Personnel from Baao police seized around 530 grams of suspected “shabu” valued at P3,604,000 from the suspected drug pusher after he was arrested at a buy-bust operation along Osmeña Street in Barangay San Ramon.

NAGA CITY – Police confiscated more than P3 million of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from a 23-year-old suspect during a buy-bust operation in Baao town in Camarines Sur province on Thursday, 12 November.

The Camarines Sur police said in a report Friday, 13 November, that personnel from Baao police seized around 530 grams of suspected “shabu” valued at P3,604,000 from the suspected drug pusher after he was arrested at a buy-bust operation along Osmeña Street in Barangay San Ramon at around 9:40 p.m.

The suspect was apprehended after selling one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected “shabu” to a police officer acting as poseur buyer in exchange for P11,500, the report said.

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During the body search, the suspect yielded two additional heat-sealed plastic sachets also containing suspected “shabu” concealed inside a black plastic bubble wrap.