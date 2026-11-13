Over P3-M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Cam. Sur buy-bust
Personnel from Baao police seized around 530 grams of suspected “shabu” valued at P3,604,000 from the suspected drug pusher after he was arrested at a buy-bust operation along Osmeña Street in Barangay San Ramon.
NAGA CITY – Police confiscated more than P3 million of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from a 23-year-old suspect during a buy-bust operation in Baao town in Camarines Sur province on Thursday, 12 November.
The Camarines Sur police said in a report Friday, 13 November, that personnel from Baao police seized around 530 grams of suspected “shabu” valued at P3,604,000 from the suspected drug pusher after he was arrested at a buy-bust operation along Osmeña Street in Barangay San Ramon at around 9:40 p.m.
The suspect was apprehended after selling one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected “shabu” to a police officer acting as poseur buyer in exchange for P11,500, the report said.
During the body search, the suspect yielded two additional heat-sealed plastic sachets also containing suspected “shabu” concealed inside a black plastic bubble wrap.
The arrested suspect will be facing a charge for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”