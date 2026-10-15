In Lipa City, Batangas, a 20-year-old female student was found bleeding along a road in Purok 7, Barangay Pinagtungulan, at about 6:45 p.m.

Three people died in separate shooting, stabbing and road crash incidents in Laguna and Batangas on 14 October, according to the Regional Tactical Operations Center of Police Regional Office CALABARZON.

QUEZON — A 44-year-old tricycle driver was shot dead in Tiaong, Quezon on 5 October following an alleged confrontation with a man believed…

Initial investigation showed that barangay public safety officers from neighboring Barangay Duhatan responded to what was initially reported as a vehicular accident.

The victim was taken to Metro San Jose Medical Center, where medical personnel determined that she had sustained multiple stab wounds. She was declared dead on arrival.

The attacker remains unidentified. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have requested assistance from the Provincial Forensic Unit.

In Biñan City, Laguna, a 31-year-old tricycle driver was fatally shot in Barangay San Antonio at about 8 p.m.

Investigators said the victim and a companion were standing along the road when a man riding a motorcycle stopped and shot him, hitting the left side of his body.

The gunman fled toward Barangay Malaban. Police received information about the shooting from Biñan City Hospital at about 9:30 p.m. and interviewed potential witnesses and reviewed available CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old passenger died in a tricycle crash along the Nasugbu–Magallanes CALABARZON Road in Sitio Matahong, Barangay Bulihan, Nasugbu, Batangas, at about 12:30 p.m.

Police said the tricycle was heading toward Magallanes, Cavite, when it struck a barrier on a descending section of the road and overturned. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle, with the passenger’s face hitting the concrete pavement.

When the driver tried to lift the tricycle upright, it fell onto the passenger, who was still lying on the ground, pinning his chest.

The passenger sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at the scene by a responding rescuer. The driver suffered abrasions and, according to the initial police report, was under the influence of alcohol.