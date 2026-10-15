Poa said the defense wanted to address the allegations directly, arguing that the public should hear its side despite the prosecution’s decision to abandon the charges involving the alleged misuse of confidential funds, bribery and grave threats.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team is considering calling witnesses to answer allegations covered by three impeachment charges withdrawn by the prosecution, even as it reassesses its strategy for the remaining unexplained wealth case, defense spokesperson Michael Poa said.

The withdrawal of three impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte proves the accusations were baseless from the start, her…

“Papaano na yung mga gusto naming ipatawag na testigo na hindi naman namin masasabi na sa isang presscon?” Poa said in a television interview, questioning whether media briefings would be enough to rebut the accusations.

“Iba naman yung narinig mo yung salita ng testigo doon sa korte. Iba rin naman naman yung kami-kami lang ang nagsasabi sa media,” he added.

Poa said the defense would leave the matter to the court, while maintaining that it wanted to respond to the accusations.

“We want to be able to present evidence even on those articles that were withdrawn because gusto nating malaman ng ating mga kababayan ang buong katotohanan at hindi yung katotohanan patay sa isang panig lamang,” he said.

The Senate impeachment court accepted the prosecution’s withdrawal of three of the four articles on 13 October, leaving Article II, which concerns allegations that Duterte failed to fully declare her assets and divest from business interests.

The court also lifted the sub judice rule on the withdrawn charges, allowing the parties to publicly address the allegations. However, the court’s ruling limited the defense’s presentation of evidence to the remaining Article II.