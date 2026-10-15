Philex workers end strike after wage deal

The union and management agreed to wage adjustments acceptable to both parties. Workers will receive wage increases implemented in three phases: a P23 daily increase retroactive to 2 January 2025, an additional P22 daily increase on 2 January 2026, and a final P30 daily increase on 2 January 2027, bringing the cumulative daily wage adjustment to P75 by 2027.

PADCAL, Tuba, Benguet — The four-day strike at Philex Mining Corporation’s Padcal mine in Benguet ended after management and the National Mines and Allied Workers Union (NAMAWU) Local 101 reached a settlement during conciliation talks led by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) in Baguio City.

PADCAL, Tuba, Benguet — Philex Mining Corporation said operations at its Padcal mine remain normal despite a strike launched by members of…

Rank-and-file employees at both the Padcal mine in Tuba, Benguet, and the Poro Point facility in La Union will receive a P3,500 signing bonus after the agreement is finalized.

Additional benefits under the agreement include increased daily incentives for blasters and load-haul-dump operators, as well as an annual allowance of two incandescent light bulbs.

Existing company benefits will remain intact, and Philex agreed to coordinate with schools under the Diocese of Baguio regarding miscellaneous fees at local campus branches.

The labor dispute began on 11 October 2026, after a deadlock in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. In a strike referendum held on 22 September, 757 of the 863 participating union members voted in favor of the work stoppage. Union leaders cited rising living costs, including food and transportation expenses, as the primary reason for demanding higher wages.

Philex management had previously pointed to operational and financial limitations during negotiations but noted that mine and processing plant operations continued during the four-day strike through non-striking personnel.

The conciliation effort was facilitated by NCMB Cordillera Regional Director Brenda Rose C. Odsey, Chief Conciliator-Mediator Ericson L. Igual and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Assistant Secretary Loreto B. Acharon.

Following the settlement, Philex confirmed that all striking workers would be allowed to return to work without disciplinary action.

NAMAWU Local 101 expressed gratitude that the concerns between the union and management had been resolved, paving the way for a respectful labor-management relationship based on dialogue, understanding and mutual respect.

The union thanked the mediation team for its support, recognized the solidarity and courage of the workers who participated in the rallies, and acknowledged Philex management for collaborating toward a peaceful resolution to maintain industrial peace.

On the morning of 15 October 2026, union officers convened a general assembly at the union hall to update members on the negotiations. The officers also congratulated the members for standing with the union.

Philex is expected to provide the preliminary draft of the collective bargaining agreement on 19 October, with union revisions expected by 21 October. The formal signing of the agreement is scheduled for 26 October, followed by a union ratification vote on 30 October 2026.