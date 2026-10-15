Known for his intense performances and remarkable ability to transform himself into different characters, Confiado recently shared how he temporarily abandoned his comfortable lifestyle to experience the realities of being a fisherman in Northern Philippines.

Veteran character actor Mon Confiado has once again demonstrated his dedication to his craft, revealing the extraordinary lengths he went through to prepare for his latest film, The Fisher, directed by Paul Soriano.

We searched for the guy on Instagram but his account was on a private mode. But we saw that he indeed follows Mariano on said social media…

After stepping away from acting to focus on the intense demands of P-pop training, Beaver Magtalas is making his long-awaited return to the…

A month before filming began, the actor immersed himself in a coastal community, living alongside local fishermen to better understand the struggles, sacrifices, and everyday experiences that would shape his portrayal of Pedro.

Rather than simply studying his character through a script, Confiado chose to experience the environment firsthand.

He adjusted to the fishermen's way of life, underwent a physical transformation by losing weight and darkening his complexion, and observed the demanding conditions faced by those who depend on the sea for their livelihood.

"Isang buwan bago ang shooting, iniwan ko muna ang mundong nakasanayan ko upang makibahagi sa mundo ng mga mangingisda sa Norte," Confiado wrote on social media.

"Namuhay akong kasama nila. Nakibagay sa kanilang pamumuhay. Nagpaitim. Nagpapayat. At higit sa lahat, sinikap kong unawain ang buhay na araw-araw nilang hinaharap - ang dagat, ang hanapbuhay, ang pagod, at ang pakikipagbugno sa buhay."

For Confiado, portraying a character convincingly requires more than physical resemblance or memorizing dialogue. He believes an actor must develop a deeper understanding of the person being portrayed.

"Hindi sapat na isuot ko lamang ang damit ni Pedro. Kailangan kong maramdaman, hangga’t kaya ko, ang mundong humubog sa pagkatao niya," he explained.

The actor emphasized that his approach to method acting involves observing, listening, and gradually understanding the experiences and emotions of someone whose life is entirely different from his own.

"Dahil para sa akin, ang pagganap ay hindi lamang pagsasabi ng mga linya o pagganap sa harap ng kamera. Ito ay isang proseso ng pag-unawa, pakikinig, at unti-unting pagpasok sa kamalayan ng isang taong ibang-iba sa sarili mo."

His month-long immersion also allowed him to appreciate the resilience of fishermen whose daily survival depends on unpredictable waters, physical endurance, and hard work.

Through this experience, Confiado sought to bring authenticity and emotional depth to Pedro, a character whose circumstances are far removed from his own life as an actor.

"Bago ko siya ganapan, kailangan ko munang kilalanin ang mundo niya," he added.

Looking back on the experience, Confiado described his preparation as a personal journey that allowed him to embrace his character wholeheartedly.

"Isang buwan ng paghahanda. Isang karakter na buong-puso kong niyakap."

The actor concluded his reflection by introducing the transformation that audiences will witness in the upcoming movie.

"Ako si Mon Confiado. At ito ang naging paglalakbay ko patungo kay Pedro sa THE FISHER."

Confiado's commitment to understanding his character reflects his reputation as one of Philippine cinema's most dedicated character actors, consistently taking on challenging roles that demand both physical and emotional preparation.

Produced by TEN17P and Black Cap Pictures, The Fisher is directed by Paul Soriano and is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on October 21, 2026.

The film promises to showcase another compelling performance from Confiado, whose hands-on preparation underscores his belief that meaningful acting begins with understanding the lives and experiences of the people he portrays.