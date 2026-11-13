PAGASA forecasts extreme caution heat levels in parts of CALABARZON on November 14 and 15.

The RDRRMC CALABARZON heat index monitoring report issued on November 13, 2026, shows Sangley Point, Cavite City, recording 39°C, with temperatures expected to feel as high as 40°C on November 14 and 15. (Photo courtesy of RDRRMC CALABARZON/DOST-PAGASA)

The heat index in Sangley Point, Cavite City, is forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius on 14 and 15 November, placing the area in the extreme caution category, according to the latest monitoring report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) CALABARZON.

The report, issued at 6 p.m. on Friday, 13 November, showed that Sangley Point recorded a heat index of 39°C, the highest among nine monitored stations in the region that day.

The Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) classifies heat index readings between 33°C and 41°C under extreme caution, indicating possible heat cramps and heat exhaustion. Prolonged exposure and continued physical activity may also lead to heat stroke.

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In Batangas, the Ambulong monitoring station in Tanauan City recorded 37°C on Friday, with readings forecast to rise to 38°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Infanta, Quezon, registered 36°C, with forecasts of 37°C for the next two days. The monitoring station at the University of the Philippines Los Baños in Laguna also recorded 36°C, with the same forecast of 37°C.

Meanwhile, Tayabas City recorded 35°C, Alabat and Mulanay in Quezon each registered 36°C, and the Cavite State University station in Indang recorded 34°C.

Tanay, Rizal, posted the lowest heat index among the monitored stations at 28°C on 13 November, with forecasts of 29°C and 28°C for 14 and 15 November, respectively.

PAGASA explained that the heat index measures how hot the weather feels to the human body by combining air temperature and relative humidity.

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The agency advises the public to limit prolonged outdoor activities, drink sufficient water, wear lightweight clothing, and seek shaded or cooler areas to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

People experiencing severe heat-related symptoms should seek immediate medical assistance.