What was supposed to be an ordinary flight turned into an unforgettable moment for TV host and actress KaladKaren when actor Alden Richards personally woke her up just minutes before their plane landed.

KaladKaren, who was traveling with her husband, Luke Wrightson, shared the amusing encounter on Instagram, revealing how she was caught completely off guard by the Kapuso heartthrob.

“May gumising sa akin sa eroplano… ang sabi, ‘Good morning, Mrs Wrightson! We are landing in a few minutes,’” she recalled.

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Still half-asleep, KaladKaren could hardly believe who was standing before her.

“Pagmulat ko… Nagulat ako! Jusko si Alden!!! Kala ko panaginip hahahaha,” she shared.

Beyond his good looks, KaladKaren couldn’t help but praise Alden’s kindness and thoughtfulness.

“Ang gwapo talaga ng friend ko and yes… MABUTI siyang tao!” she exclaimed.

Making the encounter even sweeter, Alden reportedly offered to take her shopping at the airport.

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Clearly delighted by the unexpected reunion, KaladKaren ended her post with an affectionate message for the actor: “Labyu, J!!!”