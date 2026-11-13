Sandara Park opens up about leaving the Philippines to chase her K-pop dream

When Sandara Park was named first runner-up in Star Circle Quest, she had little idea that she would eventually become a household name in the Philippine entertainment industry.

As a Korean who spoke little Tagalog and knew almost nothing about Filipino culture, Park initially found herself navigating unfamiliar territory.

“I never expected kasi wala po akong alam sa Pilipinas that time and I only had a few friends. Hindi pa ako marunong mag-Tagalog and I didn't know what was happening around me,” Park told Karen Davila in an interview on her YouTube channel.

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To gauge her popularity, Park’s producer sent her to a Jollibee branch for a snack. She was immediately mobbed by fans asking for autographs.

“I remember the day na nag-telecast yung episode ko. The next day, pumunta ako sa Jollibee. Hindi ako naka-order kasi ang daming tao na pumupunta sa akin,” she recalled.

With her family far away and her career taking off, her loved ones naturally worried about her.

“My mom always trusted me, pero worried sila kasi I had no managers. Wala akong alam (about showbiz) at ang layo-layo nila,” she said.

Pambansang Krung Krung

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Park eventually earned the moniker “Pambansang Krung Krung,” a title she continues to embrace.

“Yeah, I like it. Until now, I still call myself krung krung kasi ako lang ang may name na gano’n and I think nasa dictionary na rin yung krung krung,” she told Davila.

She admitted that she did not understand the nickname at first.

“Sabi ko, ‘Am I weird? Am I unique?’ I didn't understand. But now, tanggap ko na po. I'm krung krung,” she said.

Finding Her Place in K-pop

A vacation in South Korea eventually prompted Park to consider pursuing a career there.

“Koreana ako and I went to Korea for a vacation. I wanted to try to be a star in Korea, too,” she said, recalling her desire to explore new opportunities while she was young.

Her decision to leave the Philippines came with warnings from ABS-CBN executives, fans and people handling her career.

“‘Don't leave. You're losing everything,’” she recalled being told.

Park admitted crying at the airport, fearing she would lose her connection with Filipino fans.

“Akala ko kasi hindi ko na sila makikita. Nu'ng time na yun, wala pang IG, wala pang Facebook, so I just had to write letters to my friends in the Philippines,” she said.

Life in South Korea was lonely. Without the familiar faces and comforts she had left behind, Park struggled to adjust.

“Super lonely. I was crying. No friends, everything was so new. Nami-miss ko ang mga friends ko, Filipino food,” she recalled.

She persevered, determined to rebuild her career. Eventually, YG Entertainment discovered her.

Park revealed that she was not part of 2NE1’s original lineup, which initially consisted of three members.

“Actually, hindi po ako kasama sa 2NE1 noong una. It was only three members kasi nandoon na sila and they were like a hip-hop, R&B group, while ako, I was singing ‘In or Out.’ I took some time and sobrang nahirapan ako doon,” she said.

Training was demanding, with long hours devoted to dance, music and acting lessons, even on holidays.

Despite the challenges, Park looks back on her 2NE1 years with gratitude. She was particularly moved by the opportunity to return to the Philippines and perform at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Hay, salamat kasi may sasabihin ako sa mga fans ko sa Pilipinas. ‘I'm back. Thank you for waiting,’” she recalled.