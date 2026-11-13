K-pop star and former Philippine showbiz sweetheart Sandara Park is eager to return to the local movie scene, expressing her excitement about taking on more challenging and mature acting roles.

During a recent interview on broadcast journalist Karen Davila’s YouTube vlog, the former 2NE1 member revealed that she dreams of starring in another Filipino film, particularly one that would allow her to explore romantic stories and more grown-up characters.

“Actually gusto ko po, and I want to do a Pinoy movie again… Ngayon mas magaling pa ako mag-Tagalog. So, I think I can do much more mature roles and ’yung mga love story, mga ganun,” Sandara shared.

Fondly known as the Philippines’ “Pambansang Krung-Krung,” Sandara first captured Filipino hearts through her showbiz career before achieving international fame as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1.

Her latest revelation offers an exciting possibility for fans who have long hoped to see her return to Philippine cinema.