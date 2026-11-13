General Santos City's pride, Tortol Grounds Football Club (TG FC), won the championship as well as secured podium finishes in other categories during the LaLiga Youth Tournament Philippines 2026 in New Clark City on 8 November 2026.

The LaLiga Youth Tournament Philippines 2026 was held from 6 to 8 November at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac, with TG FC fielding four teams across the Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, and Under-14 categories.

The Tortol Grounds showcased the growing potential of grassroots football in Mindanao, bringing home a championship title and three runner-up finishes across their respective divisions.

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A delegation of 46 young footballers, supported by approximately 70 family members, parents, and guardians, traveled from Mindanao to compete against established football clubs and academies from across the Philippines.

Leading the club's successful campaign was the U14 squad, which finished third in its group stage before capturing the championship title in the Challengers Division Cup. The team demonstrated determination, teamwork, and resilience throughout the competition, highlighting the strength of collaboration among grassroots football communities.

The U14 roster featured six homegrown Tortol Grounds players, reinforced by four players from Apopong Football Club and four from FC Polomolok, bringing together young talents from General Santos City and neighboring Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Meanwhile, the U12 team delivered one of the club's strongest group-stage performances, finishing first in its group without a single defeat. The squad eventually secured 3rd Runner-Up in the Champions Division Plate, marking significant progress for a group of young players who also participated in the tournament two years earlier.

The U10 squad, composed of developing homegrown talents who previously competed in the U8 category, finished fifth in its group stage and fought its way to a 1st Runner-Up finish in the Challengers Division Cup.

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Completing the club's campaign, the youngest representatives from the U8 team earned 1st Runner-Up honors in the Challengers Division Plate, gaining valuable competitive experience against strong youth football programs from different parts of the country.

The LaLiga Youth Tournament Philippines provides a competitive platform for young footballers to test their abilities against teams from various regions while promoting player development, sportsmanship, and international-standard football experiences.

Held at the New Clark City Stadium—a premier sporting venue that has hosted major international competitions—the tournament offered young athletes an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of playing in a professional football stadium.

Established in 2023, Tortol Grounds Football Club began with just 11 children attending a summer football camp in General Santos City.

What started as a small initiative to introduce children to football has since grown into a thriving grassroots community, driven by a shared passion for developing young, homegrown athletes.

Guided by its commitment to fun, inclusive, and holistic football development, the club focuses on nurturing technical skills, teamwork, discipline, confidence, and resilience while fostering friendships and a lifelong love for the game.

Operating from the Tortol Grounds Football Field in Barangay San Isidro, General Santos City, the club continues to welcome aspiring young footballers, providing a supportive environment where children can discover their potential and grow both on and off the pitch.

Central to its philosophy is “The Tortol Way” — Respect, Camaraderie, and Sportsmanship—values that the club strives to instill in every young athlete.

Beyond trophies: A Milestone for grassroots football

For Tortol Grounds, the LaLiga Youth Tournament 2026 represented more than just a collection of trophies and podium finishes.

It was an opportunity for young athletes from General Santos City to compete against some of the country's established youth football programs, experience high-level competition, build confidence, and create lasting memories with their teammates.

From a modest summer camp of 11 children to competing and earning honors at one of the country's premier football stadiums, Tortol Grounds FC continues to demonstrate how community-driven grassroots programs can open doors for young Filipino athletes.

With its growing pool of homegrown talents and unwavering commitment to youth development, Tortol Grounds Football Club hopes to inspire more children from General Santos City and neighboring communities to discover the joy of football.

For these young Tortols, the journey is only beginning.