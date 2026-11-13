The worlds of history and pop culture will share the spotlight as collectors, dealers, and hobbyists gather for the Minted MNL Year-End Show 2026 on 21 and 22 November at The Westin Manila Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

With more than 70 exhibitors and over 100,000 collectibles expected at the event, the exhibition promises a closer look at a hobby that goes beyond finding rare and valuable pieces. It also brings together objects that tell stories about different generations, cultures, and periods in history.

This year’s theme, “Silk Road: The Exchange That Shaped the World,” draws inspiration from the historic trade network that connected Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world. Beyond the exchange of goods, the Silk Road played a significant role in spreading ideas, traditions, art, and innovations across civilizations.

The same spirit of exchange serves as the inspiration for this year’s gathering, where centuries-old coins and banknotes will be showcased alongside modern collectibles such as sports cards, anime trading cards, comics, and pop culture memorabilia.

A collector’s haven for every generation

Visitors can expect a wide selection of items, from rare coins and commemorative medals to historical banknotes and sought-after collectibles. The exhibition will also feature international grading and authentication service providers, giving collectors access to professional assessment and verification of their prized possessions.

Beyond the exhibits, attendees can explore a dedicated trading card zone, join learning sessions and creative workshops, and take part in an auction.

For seasoned collectors, the event offers an opportunity to discover rare finds, expand existing collections, and meet fellow enthusiasts and industry dealers. Those who are just beginning to explore the hobby, including students and families, can also get a better understanding of collecting and the stories behind the objects they encounter.

Also read Minted MNL returns with summer show spotlighting rare currency and historic artifacts

Ten years of bringing collectors together

Since its founding in 2016, Minted MNL has grown from an organization focused on numismatics—the study and collection of coins, currency, and related objects—into a broader community that embraces different forms of collecting.

Its events now bring together traditional numismatics enthusiasts and a younger crowd drawn to trading card games, sports memorabilia, comics, and other collectibles inspired by popular culture.

The growing interest was evident during Minted MNL’s Summer Show earlier this year, which welcomed 3,515 attendees. The crowd included business owners, investors, entrepreneurs, dealers, hobbyists, and students, with international visitors accounting for 10 percent of the attendance.

The turnout reflects how collecting has evolved into a shared interest among people from different backgrounds, whether they are driven by nostalgia, personal passion, historical appreciation, or the business of buying and selling collectibles.

But beyond their market value, these objects also serve as tangible pieces of cultural history. Coins and banknotes, for instance, offer glimpses into a country’s identity, economy, political milestones, and artistic traditions. Trading cards, comics, and memorabilia, meanwhile, preserve moments and influences in contemporary popular culture that may hold historical significance in the years to come.

Through this year’s Silk Road-inspired exhibition, Minted MNL hopes to highlight how collecting connects people across generations and borders while encouraging more Filipinos to discover the stories behind the items they value.

Carrying the message “One Journey. Endless Discoveries,” the 2026 Year-End Show also marks a decade of building a community around the appreciation of collectibles, both old and new.