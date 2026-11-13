BINI to make first appearance on ‘Gandang Gabi Vice’

For the first time on Gandang Gabi Vice (GGV), the nation’s girl group BINI will join Vice Ganda for a two-part special featuring conversations, personal stories and moments with the show’s host and the Geng Gang. The episodes will stream exclusively on iWant on 15 and 22 November.

BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena will open up about some of their most unforgettable experiences and share quirky facts about themselves while taking part in the show’s segments with Vice Ganda and the Geng Gang.

Titled Gandang Gabi Vice: Unfiltered, the two-part special will feature uncut moments from the group’s first appearance on the program.

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The appearance comes as BINI prepares to conclude its Signals World Tour with a final stop at the New Taipei City Exhibition Hall in Taipei on 15 November.