Judy Ann Santos and Lorna Tolentino together in one horror movie

Judy Ann Santos
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CINEKO
A star-studded horror movie is on its way!

In its 20th year, Quantum Films, in cooperation with Cineko Productions and Purple Bunny Productions, presents a powerhouse ensemble in a horror film, Espantaho, written by award-winning writer Chris Martinez and directed by the acclaimed Chito S. Roño, known for his box office hits like Feng Shui parts one and two, The Healing, T2 and Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara.

Judy Ann Santos returns to the big screen alongside the Grand Slam Queen Lorna Tolentino, supported by top actors of this generation: JC Santos, Chanda Romero, Mon Confiado, Nico Antonio, Donna Cariaga and Janice de Belen, with Eugene Domingo and Tommy Abuel in special roles.

Every family has its secrets. Some are more sinister than others. Espantaho is coming soon to cinemas.

