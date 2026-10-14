Bradshaw-Volante plays a member of the fictional Cornley Drama Society, which attempts to stage The Murder at Haversham Manor, a 1920s murder mystery. The performance quickly descends into chaos as props disappear, actors miss their cues, lines are forgotten, and the set begins to collapse.

The production will run at The Theatre at Solaire from 6 to 22 November 2026, with Bradshaw-Volante joining performers from Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Hannah Sharkey directs the production.

Filipino theater actor Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante will play Sandra in the Manila premiere of The Play That Goes Wrong, an award-winning comedy about a theater company’s disastrous attempt to stage a murder mystery.

A Filipino actor takes center stage

Bradshaw-Volante has worked in Philippine theater for more than a decade. She made her professional debut in 2011 as Liesl in Resorts World Manila’s production of The Sound of Music.

Her subsequent credits include Carrie the Musical, Run for Your Wife, the Asian tour of Saturday Night Fever, Fun Home, Kinky Boots, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Sweeney Todd.

Most recently, she played Carrie Pipperidge in Repertory Philippines’ production of Carousel. The role earned her first Gawad Buhay Award for Female Featured Performance in a Musical.

Bradshaw-Volante also appeared in GMG Productions’ Filipino-led production of Come From Away. Carlos Candal, the company’s CEO and founder, cited her involvement in the musical when discussing her latest casting.

“For GMG Productions, this casting is deeply personal,” Candal said, adding that the opportunity to place a Filipino performer alongside an international cast reflects the company’s aim to bring major theater productions to local audiences while giving Filipino artists prominent roles.

An international cast

Bradshaw-Volante will star alongside Tom Babbage as Chris, Owen Jenkins as Robert, Sebastiano Pitruzzello as Max, Liam Horrigan as Jonathan, Tom Hayward as Dennis, Olivia Charalambous as Annie, and Jake Curran as Trevor.

Stephanie Astrid will serve as the female understudy, covering Sandra among other duties.

Several cast members have appeared in previous productions of the comedy, including West End and UK tour stagings, as well as the Australia and New Zealand 10th anniversary tour. Astrid has also performed at the Sydney Opera House.

From four ticket buyers to a global hit

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of the British theater company Mischief, The Play That Goes Wrong began at London’s Old Red Lion Theatre a decade ago. According to the production announcement, its early audience included just four paying customers.

The comedy went on to win the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy and the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. Its Broadway transfer earned a Tony Award.

The production has since reached audiences in more than 30 countries and has been seen by more than two million people, according to the announcement. Its Manila engagement adds another stop to its international run.

Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are available through TicketWorld at ticketworld.com.ph. Updates and further announcements are available at gmg-productions.com and on Instagram at @gmg.productions.