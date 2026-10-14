DOLE reminds employers of holiday pay rules

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded employers of the wages their workers should receive during the holidays in November.

The department announced that DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino issued the reminder through Labor Advisory No. 18, Series of 2026, dated October 12.

The agency said Tolentino issued the advisory to safeguard workers’ welfare and ensure they receive proper compensation.

The advisory stated that on the special nonworking days of All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2, workers who report for duty for the first eight hours on either day are entitled to an additional 30 percent on top of their basic wage.

Workers who are required to work beyond eight hours on either of the two special nonworking days are entitled to an additional 30 percent premium on their special day hourly rate.

If either day falls on a worker’s rest day, the advisory said the worker is entitled to a 50 percent premium on top of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work.

Workers who are required to work beyond eight hours on their rest day during either special nonworking day are entitled to an additional 30 percent premium on the applicable hourly rate.

The advisory said workers who report for duty on Bonifacio Day on November 30, a regular holiday, will receive 200 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours.

Those who work beyond eight hours that day will receive an additional 30 percent premium on top of their holiday hourly rate.

If Bonifacio Day falls on a worker’s rest day, the worker who is required to report for duty is entitled to an additional 30 percent premium on top of the 200 percent regular holiday rate.

Workers are also entitled to overtime pay equivalent to an additional 30 percent premium on the applicable hourly rate.