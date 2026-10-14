14-year-old boy allegedly stabs mother in Laoag

A 37-year-old mother was hospitalized after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her 14-year-old son following an argument at their home in Barangay 2, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, on Wednesday, October 14.

Initial police investigation showed that the incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. while the mother was advising her son, a student, to become more active in school and spend less time with his friends.

The teenager reportedly became irritated and shouted at his mother, prompting her to scold him. He then ran to the second floor of their house, where his mother followed to confront him.

During the confrontation, the boy allegedly pulled out a paring knife and stabbed his mother in the abdomen. When she tried to restrain him, he allegedly stabbed her several more times in different parts of her body.

The victim shouted for help, prompting her minor daughter and nearby neighbors to come to her assistance.

Police said the mother sustained two stab wounds in the abdomen and another wound below her left breast. She was rushed to the hospital, where she remained in stable condition but was advised to stay confined for further medical examinations and monitoring.

The suspect was contained inside their house before being brought to the Laoag City Police Station in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Police recovered a paring knife believed to have been used in the incident. Investigators also obtained the statements of the victim and witnesses and conducted an ocular inspection of the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed further details on the case involving the minor.