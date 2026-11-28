PAGASA forecasts scattered areas of isolated rain across CALABARZON and Metro Manila.

Parts of CALABARZON and Metro Manila may experience isolated rain showers on Saturday, Nov. 28, with thunderstorms expected in Laguna, Rizal and Quezon throughout the day and overnight.

In its 5 a.m. regional weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Cavite and Batangas may also experience isolated rain showers.

Forecast temperatures across CALABARZON are as follows:

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Cavite: 21–32°C

Laguna: 24–32°C

Batangas: 23–32°C

Rizal: 20–27°C

Quezon: 24–32°C

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Metro Manila may experience isolated rain showers during the day, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 33°C.

Light to moderate winds will prevail across most areas, while moderate northeasterly winds and moderate coastal waters are expected in Quezon.