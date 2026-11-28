Taal Volcano's plume reached 700 meters on 28 November as PHIVOLCS maintained Alert Level 1 over the volcano. (Photo courtesy of DOST-PHIVOLCS/RDRRMC CALABARZON)

BATANGAS — Taal Volcano emitted a 700-meter-high plume on Saturday, 28 November, up from 400 meters the previous day, despite a decline in the number of volcanic earthquakes.

Based on the latest monitoring report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) CALABARZON, citing data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), seven volcanic earthquakes were recorded, down from 10 on Friday.

Sulfur dioxide emissions measured on 27 November reached 328 metric tons per day, compared with the previous reported measurement of 314 metric tons per day on 23 November.

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Monitoring also showed short-term inflation of Taal Volcano Island, while weak plume emissions drifted southwest.

PHIVOLCS maintained Alert Level 1, indicating low-level volcanic unrest, while the regional disaster operations center remained under Blue Alert status.

Authorities reiterated restrictions on entry into Taal Volcano Island, occupancy and boating on Taal Lake, and aircraft operations near the volcano.