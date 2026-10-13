The candidates were Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg, Bureau of Immigration Deputy Commissioner Aldwin Alegre, Legal Education Board Chairperson Jason Barlis and Court of Appeals Associate Justice Lily Biton.

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Tuesday, 13 October, interviewed four applicants seeking to replace retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier.

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has announced public interviews for eight of the 19 applicants seeking the Supreme Court seat to be…

The Judicial and Bar Council has set 13 October as the deadline for applications, nominations and documentary requirements for the next…

During the interviews, Econg emphasized her extensive experience handling graft and corruption cases, arguing that her background would strengthen the Supreme Court's expertise in anti-corruption jurisprudence.

She pointed out that the impending retirement of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, a former Sandiganbayan magistrate, would leave the high court without a justice who previously served on the anti-graft court.

Econg said her experience had given her a focused approach to resolving corruption cases.

As Sandiganbayan presiding justice, she has handled several high-profile proceedings, including cases involving former senators Ramon Revilla Jr. and Juan Ponce Enrile, as well as cases involving the Marcos family.

She also cited her experience adjudicating cases involving public officials, including former Maguindanao governor Sajid Ampatuan.

Econg acknowledged that corruption remains a persistent problem confronting the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Alegre was questioned about resolving disagreements within the Bureau of Immigration's leadership.

He said decisions must balance individual rights and state interests while remaining grounded in evidence, laws and regulations.

Barlis, for his part, discussed judicial activism, saying judges may consider the spirit of the law when interpreting legal provisions.

Biton was asked what distinguished her from other applicants.

“I cannot say that I am better than the seniors, but I believe, your honors, everyone has his own time, but I have to take this kind of opportunity because I still have the energy and by God's grace I want to serve the judiciary in this capacity,” she said.

The JBC is tasked with screening applicants and preparing a shortlist of nominees for appointment by the President.

Interviews will resume Thursday, 15 October, with four additional applicants. Other candidates who previously underwent JBC interviews will no longer be required to appear before the panel.