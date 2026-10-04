The JBC opened the position on 29 August ahead of the compulsory retirement of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who turns 70 on 6 November. The Supreme Court has also confirmed Gesmundo’s scheduled retirement on that date.

Among the senior Supreme Court justices invited to apply are Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Ramon Paul Hernando, Henri Jean Paul Inting and Rodil Zalameda.

Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez has meanwhile received separate endorsements for the post.

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Arturo Brion nominated Marquez on 4 September, citing his work ethic and leadership experience. The Association of Retired Regional Trial Court Judges of the Philippines also endorsed him.

Marquez, who served as Court Administrator for nearly 12 years before joining the Supreme Court in 2021, has yet to formally accept the nominations.

Leonen has also been nominated for chief justice by Naga City Mayor and former Vice President Leni Robredo. Her letter cited his seniority, integrity, judicial experience, docket management and role in the judiciary’s digital transformation.

Leonen has been closely involved in the Supreme Court’s digitalization initiatives under its Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

The JBC requires applicants to submit complete documentary requirements, including sworn Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

Another Supreme Court vacancy will arise with the retirement of Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier on 16 November. The Supreme Court has confirmed both her retirement date and Gesmundo’s.