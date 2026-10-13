ISABELA—The local government unit of Isabela advised Isabelinos to be cautious and alert as a tremor jolted the province on the evening of 13 October 2026.



According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (#PhiVolcS), a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck at 8 PM of the said date. The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers.



The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 17.26°North, 121.96° East—015 km North 31° East of the City of Ilagan.



Instrumental intensity II was recorded in Ilagan City, Isabela. No damage was reported.



The Isabela Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) is monitoring the situation. | Aldwin Quitasol



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