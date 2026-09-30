ISABELA — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck offshore near Maconacon, Isabela, early on the morning of 30 September 2026.
According to earthquake information issued by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhIVolcS), the movement occurred at 4:45 AM at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located17.73°North, 122.34°East- 039 kilometers North 16 % East of the municipality of Maconacon.
Instrumental ground shaking was detected across neighboring areas in northern Luzon. Peñablanca in Cagayan recorded Instrumental Intensity III, while Tabuk in Kalinga and Ilagan in Isabela registered Instrumental Intensity I.
No immediate damage or casualties were reported following the early morning shake, and no tsunami warnings were issued for the coastlines of northern Luzon. Residents in surrounding provinces are advised to stay attentive to official updates regarding potential aftershocks from shallow tectonic movements in the region.
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