Instrumental ground shaking was detected across neighboring areas in northern Luzon. Peñablanca in Cagayan recorded Instrumental Intensity III, while Tabuk in Kalinga and Ilagan in Isabela registered Instrumental Intensity I.

No immediate damage or casualties were reported following the early morning shake, and no tsunami warnings were issued for the coastlines of northern Luzon. Residents in surrounding provinces are advised to stay attentive to official updates regarding potential aftershocks from shallow tectonic movements in the region.