Who is Mikhail Schemm, the new man in Sarah Lahbati’s life?

When Sarah Lahbati celebrated her 33rd birthday on 9 October, the occasion came with no shortage of fanfare.

On Instagram, Lahbati appeared to have “hard-launched” her rumored new boyfriend, Mikhail Schemm, an accomplished businessman whose interests lie in live entertainment.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Lahbati shared birthday greetings, photos and videos. One post showed the actress with her arm wrapped around a man’s shoulders while holding her birthday cake in her left hand.

“Happy birthday to this wonder woman,” the man wrote in his greeting.

In another post shared by the mystery man, the two were seen embracing on a beach.

The man turned out to be Mikhail Schemm.

According to Tatler Asia, Schemm is the co-founder and managing director of CC:Concepts.

A short profile of Schemm on the publication’s website reads: “Mikhail has changed the Philippines’ musical landscape with a variety of events and entertainment enterprises. He and his friends created UNKNWN to deliver vibrant community experiences focused on dance music with pop-up events nation-wide.”

“After more than 25 events, they founded CC:Concepts as a parent company with a mission to bring diverse live experiences to the country, debuting with the country’s first ever Hollywood film screenings accompanied by orchestras performing the film scores live,” the article added.

Meanwhile, City Nomads described Schemm’s background as spanning influencer and trends consulting for boutique agency SCB Partners, promoting and DJing in the warehouse party scene, and working with Richie Hawtin’s Minus label in Berlin.

“Since relocating to the Philippines three years ago, Mikhail has been focusing on his passion of building and consolidating the electronic music scene in his half-native Philippines,” the website wrote in a feature introducing his appearance on City Nomads Radio, where he discussed Manila’s electronic music scene and his latest projects.

In late 2023, Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez were officially declared no longer a couple. Gutierrez is now in a relationship with Barbie Imperial.