Mindanao group urges Marcos-Murad peace talks

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was strongly urged by a Bangsamoro civic group to meet with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, as one meeting could pave the way to end a conflict that began 50 years ago.

The call was aired by AMANA BARMM convenor Sultan Alim Saad Amate on Monday saying Mr. Marcos has 20 months to help bring the decades-long conflict to a close by starting with a meeting with Murad, who requested it in an 1 October letter.

Amate said, “Fifty years. Twenty months. One meeting,” noting that the 1976 Tripoli Agreement was signed under the President’s father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., adding, “Father opened. Son can close.”

AMANA said about 14,000 former MILF fighters are still waiting to lay down their arms with no one having done so since July 2024.

The group noted that Marcos appointed former MILF chief of staff Abdulraof Macacua as interim Bangsamoro chief minister in March 2025, which replaced Murad.

But it said the change in leadership did not shift the fighters’ allegiance from the MILF chairman.

The civic group also pointed out that Marcos has met with Macacua and leaders of the BARMM Grand Coalition since the September 14 elections, but has yet to receive Murad, the MILF leader whose group is a government partner in the peace agreement.

It also urged Marcos to meet Murad before the Bangsamoro Parliament opens on 30 October.

AMANA also backed the United Bangsamoro Justice Party’s proposal for a “rainbow coalition” bringing together the MILF, Moro National Liberation Front, other elected parties, Indigenous Peoples and settlers in one government.

“Many colors, one Bangsamoro,” said AMANA co-convenor Maulana Mamutuk.

Mamutuk also cited a September Social Weather Stations survey showing the President’s national rating fell to minus 11, while Mindanao was the only region where his rating improved.

He said, “Mindanao moved first. Now, Malacañang.”

He summed up the group’s appeal: “Isang pulong. Isang pirma. Isang pamana.” (One meeting. One signature. One legacy.)