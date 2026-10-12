Go leads potential VP bet for 2028 — Pulse Asia
Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go leads the seven potential candidates for vice president in the May 2028 national elections, according to Pulse Asia on Monday.
The "Ulat ng Bayan" national survey, conducted through face-to-face interviews from 17 to 24 September
Go garnered 31 percent voter support among Filipino adults.
Senators Robin Padilla and Aquino follow with 19 percent and 17 percent, respectively, while former Senator Grace Poe receives 14 percent. Senator Erwin Tulfo ranks next with 10 percent, followed by Senator Francis Pangilinan at 3 percent and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicolas Torre III at 0.3 percent.
Meanwhile, 0.5 percent of Filipino adults name other candidates. Another 2 percent remain undecided, 2 percent say they would not vote for any of the listed candidates, and 1 percent decline to identify their preferred vice-presidential candidate.