The Department of Justice (DOJ) is pushing for the timely enactment of the Batang Ligtas Act, which seeks to strengthen protections for children against online sexual abuse and exploitation.

Justice Secretary Frederick Vida expressed hope that the measure would be signed into law in time for National Children's Month in November, following its approval and ratification by both houses of Congress.

The proposed law aims to strengthen accountability and coordination among authorities in preventing, investigating and prosecuting online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC) and offenses involving child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM).

“No child should be afraid, exploited, or turned into a source of profit—whether online or offline,” Vida said, emphasizing that protecting children is a shared responsibility.