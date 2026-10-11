170 green sea turtle hatchlings released in Aurora

BALER, Aurora — Around 170 green sea turtle hatchlings were released along the coast of Sitios Diguisit and Dicasalarin in Barangay Zabali, Baler, Aurora, as part of intensified marine conservation efforts. In a social media post on 11 October, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said its Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Maria Aurora, the Baler municipal environment office and local beach resort operators jointly released the hatchlings into their natural marine habitat. DENR Maria Aurora community head Marivic Santos said the hatchlings were found in separate clutches within the Aurora Watershed Forest Reserve before being released into the sea.

Santos said green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) play an important role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems by contributing to nutrient cycling, supporting biodiversity and sustaining productive coastal habitats. “Protecting their nesting sites and ensuring the safe return of these hatchlings to the sea contributes not only to the conservation of the species but also to the overall health of the marine ecosystem,” she said. DENR personnel also conducted information and education activities among residents, resort owners and fisherfolk in the barangay to raise awareness about proper sea turtle handling, reporting sightings and nesting activities, and protecting turtle nests and habitats. DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo emphasized that marine turtle conservation requires more than government intervention. “The active participation of communities, coastal residents, resort owners, fisherfolk and other stakeholders is vital to ensuring the continued protection of marine turtle nesting sites and populations,” Pablo said. “Every protected nest, every timely report and every act of responsible stewardship contributes to giving these threatened marine species a better chance of survival,” he added.