EPD arrests suspect in P1.9-M robbery in Mandaluyong

The Eastern Police District (EPD) has arrested a suspect in a robbery incident involving photographic and audiovisual equipment worth approximately P1.9 million at a home studio in Barangay Bagong Silang, Mandaluyong City.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of several stolen items following sustained follow-up and manhunt operations.

The incident was discovered at around 12 noon on Thursday, 8 October, at the home studio of a 51-year-old photographer residing in Barangay Bagong Silang, Mandaluyong City.

Initial investigation disclosed that an unidentified male suspect entered the premises through an open window of the storage room and took various pieces of equipment before fleeing with the stolen items.

The suspect was identified and apprehended through continuous follow-up investigation and manhunt operations conducted by personnel of the Mandaluyong City Poloce Station intelligence unit, warrant and follow-up section, Police Sub-Station 7, and criminal investigation unit.

The arrested suspect, identified by the alias Winren, is a 38-year-old construction worker and resident of Mandaluyong City.

The operation likewise resulted in the recovery of several stolen items, including three Profoto B10x Plus units, a Hasselblad 503CX camera, a Profoto Connect Plus, three Profoto extra batteries, a Hollyland Venus Liv Air, Hollyland Pyro Transmitter units, an Accsoon Transmitter, a Bose speaker, and a digital camera back. Based on the progress report, some recovered equipment was reported damaged, while the digital camera back was incomplete.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought to the Mandaluyong City Medical Center for physical and medical examination before being turned over to the Mandaluyong City Police Station custodial facility for temporary detention.

The necessary documents are being prepared for the filing of appropriate criminal charges before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor's Office through inquest proceedings.