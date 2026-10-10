DOJ sets 6 Nov. hearing in obstruction complaint vs. Robin Padilla
The preliminary investigation into the obstruction of justice complaint against Sen. Robin Padilla proceeded on Friday, 9 October, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed on Saturday.
DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said the next hearing is scheduled for Friday, 6 November 2026.
On 28 May, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) filed an obstruction of justice complaint against Padilla and others before the DOJ over the departure of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from the Senate building.
Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged criminal responsibility as an indirect co-perpetrator in crimes against humanity involving murder during the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.
Dela Rosa sought refuge at the Senate on 11 May after authorities attempted to serve the warrant. However, he left the Senate building in the early hours of 14 May.
Padilla has denied intentionally helping Dela Rosa evade arrest. He previously acknowledged giving the former police chief a ride from the Senate to Makati but maintained that Dela Rosa had merely asked to hitch a ride.
Padilla also argued that the matter should be dealt with by the ICC.