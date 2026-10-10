DOJ sets 6 Nov. hearing in obstruction complaint vs. Robin Padilla

The preliminary investigation into the obstruction of justice complaint against Sen. Robin Padilla proceeded on Friday, 9 October, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed on Saturday.

DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said the next hearing is scheduled for Friday, 6 November 2026.

On 28 May, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) filed an obstruction of justice complaint against Padilla and others before the DOJ over the departure of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from the Senate building.