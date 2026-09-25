Sen. Robin Padilla on Friday appeared before a Department of Justice panel for the preliminary investigation into an obstruction of justice complaint accusing him of helping Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa evade authorities seeking to enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.
“Narito po tayo para i-file iyong counter-affidavit namin kasama ko po yung mga abogado ko,” Padilla told reporters upon arriving at the DOJ.
Padilla also thanked supporters, including Muslim and Christian groups, who gathered outside the DOJ.
“Una po maraming salamat po sa mga kapatid na Muslim at Kristiyano na nagpunta rito para magbigay ng suporta sa atin kahit na napakasikip rito,” he said.
The senator declined to discuss the merits of the complaint, saying he would follow the legal process.
“Mahirap po akong magbigay ng opinyon, ng kahit anong pahayag, basta ang masasabi ko lang po kung ano po ang sinasabi ng batas, yan po ay susundin namin. Ako po ay wala sa lugar ngayon para magsalita ng kahit ano,” Padilla said.
Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, who represents one of Padilla’s co-respondents, said not all respondents had submitted their counter-affidavits, as preliminary matters and documentary requirements were still being addressed.
The PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed the obstruction complaint in May over allegations that Padilla and others helped Dela Rosa leave the Senate premises on 14 May while authorities were attempting to enforce the ICC warrant.
Police said Dela Rosa was seen leaving the Senate complex aboard a vehicle registered to Padilla. Padilla has maintained that Dela Rosa merely hitched a ride and denied helping him escape.