Sen. Robin Padilla on Friday appeared before a Department of Justice panel for the preliminary investigation into an obstruction of justice complaint accusing him of helping Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa evade authorities seeking to enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

“Narito po tayo para i-file iyong counter-affidavit namin kasama ko po yung mga abogado ko,” Padilla told reporters upon arriving at the DOJ.