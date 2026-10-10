AFP Reserve Command gets new acting chief

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) honored Brigadier General Ferdinand Gemenic P. Ramirez of the Philippine Army for his almost four decades of dedicated and exemplary service to the nation during the joint Retirement and Change of Command Ceremony of the Reserve Command, AFP (RESCOM), on October 9.

Presiding over the ceremony, AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Rommel P. Roldan recognized Brigadier General Ramirez’s contributions to the organization and the nation, marking the culmination of a distinguished military career dedicated to duty and service.

The ceremony also formally marked the transition of leadership as Colonel Jose Tadeo M. Javier II of the Philippine Air Force assumed the role of acting commander of RESCOM.

The AFP expressed its gratitude to Brigadier General Ramirez for his honorable service and lasting contributions to the institution while extending its support to Colonel Javier as he assumes his new responsibilities.

As one leader concludes his military career and another takes on the mantle of command, the AFP reaffirms its enduring commitment to service, leadership and mission readiness in fulfilling its mandate to protect the Filipino people and secure the nation.