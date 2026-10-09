Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo signed a memorandum of understanding with PAEF on 6 October at the Supreme Court En Banc Session Hall in Manila.

The Supreme Court (SC) has partnered with the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF), also known as the Fulbright Commission in the Philippines, to develop graduate scholarships, fellowships and training programs for judiciary personnel.

The agreement establishes a framework for educational exchanges, professional training and research initiatives aimed at strengthening the Judiciary's institutional capabilities.

It also opens opportunities for American experts to conduct lectures, consultations and research activities with the Supreme Court.

The partnership will explore jointly managed graduate scholarship programs, visiting fellowships and other educational exchanges for legal professionals.

Gesmundo welcomed the agreement, describing it as another step toward strengthening Philippine-US cooperation in legal education and judicial development.

He said the Fulbright program, established in the Philippines in 1948, has supported generations of Filipino scholars, researchers and professionals.

The Chief Justice added that the initiative supports the Supreme Court's Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027, which focuses on efficiency, innovation and access to justice.

Philippine Judicial Academy Chancellor and retired Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos also welcomed the partnership, noting that several judges, court officials and Supreme Court justices are Fulbright alumni.

“Their contributions demonstrate how educational exchange programs help cultivate not only professional excellence, but also a deeper appreciation for the global dimensions of law, governance, and public service,” Delos Santos said.

Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez and PHILJA Vice Chancellor Sedfrey Candelaria also attended the signing.