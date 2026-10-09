Rosmar Tan says she and Vice Ganda are friends amid ‘money laundering’ joke

Businesswoman and content creator Rosmar Tan appeared compelled to respond after netizens began tagging her in posts and comments right on the heels of a joke made by Vice Ganda during the recent “It’s Showtime” segment, “Miss Q&A Talak-ERA 2026.”

During the segment, Vice Ganda playfully described Contestant No. 2 as someone who could become a CEO through sheer hard work, imagining her success as a glutathione businesswoman before her business supposedly came under scrutiny.

“Si number 2, yung mukhang kayang maging CEO sa pagsusumikap. Yung ano, sa loob ng dalawang taon, mukhang puputok yung negosyo niya ng glutathione, pero sa third year, mahihinto na rin dahil malalamang money laundering,” Vice Ganda said, adding that the woman would accumulate wealth and a collection of luxury cars.

“Bakit ang yaman nito? Ang daming kotse nitong CEO na ’to,” Vice Ganda added.

The comedian then delivered the punchline: “Yung gitna, kaya pala walang gitna: money laundering. Tropa pala ni Cong.”

Following the segment, netizens began tagging Tan in the comments, speculating that the joke alluded to her because of its references to a glutathione business and a wealthy CEO.

Tan addressed the speculation in a Facebook post titled, “Bakit naman ako pariringgan ni Vice Ganda?”

She pointed out that she and Vice Ganda were friends and recalled hiring the comedian to perform at the first anniversary celebration of her brand at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Puro kayo comment at tag sa akin? Bakit ako? Bakit naman kayo gano’n mag-isip? Magkaibigan kami. At siya rin ang kinuha kong performer sa 1st anniversary ng Rosmar brand sa Araneta,” she wrote.

Tan also stressed that glutathione was not the only product associated with her business, noting that Vice Ganda had mentioned her brand on “It’s Showtime” several times before.

“At ilang beses na rin ako na-shout-out ni Vice sa Showtime. Alam niyang Kagayaku soap ang kilala sa brand ko. Edi sana sinabi niyang ‘soap,’” she added.