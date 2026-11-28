For Letran big man Kevin Santos, spending five years playing for the red and blue is like a rollercoaster ride.

He was a part of the Knights squad who completed the three-peat during his rookie year back in NCAA Season 98 and he worked hard with hopes for a repeat in his succeeding years.

“It’s no small thing to play continuously for five years, only to fall short of your goal (which is) winning a championship. Yet, it was through these failures that I grew stronger; they pushed me to become more disciplined and to keep working on getting even better for the future,” Santos told DAILY TRIBUNE.

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After their triumph in 2022, the Knights struggled and went downhill, finishing ninth overall in Season 99 and sixth in Season 100.

Just as the team was getting their groove back again in Season 101, they fell to their longtime rivals San Beda Red Lions in the finals, which served as a fuel to their supposed title conquest.

However, the Intramuros-based squad failed to sustain their momentum in Season 102 after falling to JRU Heavy Bombers, 85-79, in the best-of-three semifinals series.

“My senior year was just one disappointment after another, we were always only the runner-up,” the 6-foot-7 big man, who also led the Knights as the team captain expressed.

Santos also described his role as the skipper, saying that he is the “quiet” and “reserved” type of player.

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“They (Letran Knights) accepted me as their captain, and it actually wasn’t difficult at all. Whenever Jonathan [Manalili] and I would speak, they would listen and apply what we said, both to themselves and to the game,” he detailed.

As the Knights hold their final match of the season on 4 December in the battle for third against the loser between San Beda and EAC Generals, Santos expresses gratitude for the institution that he played for.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me to play here at Letran, especially since I wasn’t particularly skilled when I first arrived. In a sense, Letran was the first and the only institution that nurtured me, shaping where I ended up and everything I achieved throughout my college career,” he said.

As he is currently focused on taking care of himself before making his next decision, he holds high hopes for the next batch of Knights who will be holding the fort next season, such as Jonathan Manalili, Jimboy Estrada and Chad Gammad.