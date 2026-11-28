A motorcycle riders’ group is pressing regulators to investigate ride-hailing companies for possible violations of prescribed rider caps following a massive data leak involving JoyRide that exposed driver registrations.

The Kapatiran sa Dalawang Gulong (KAGULONG) over the weekend urged the government to expand its investigation across motorcycle taxi operators to ensure fair enforcement of industry regulations.

“Here at KAGULONG, we stand firm in our call for the Technical Working Group on Motorcycle Taxis, led by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, to investigate all companies involved in the issue of overboarding and not focus its attention solely on Move It,” the group said.

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KAGULONG questioned the discrepancy between the exposed driver registrations and the 35,000 riders and drivers that JoyRide reportedly endorsed for government financial assistance, which the group claimed already exceeded the prescribed rider cap.

The group alleged that thousands of riders may have been deprived of financial assistance amid efforts to conceal possible onboarding violations.

Apart from regulatory compliance, KAGULONG called on the Department of Information and Communications Technology to identify those responsible for the data leak, which also exposed as many as 20.5 million customer records and profiles.

“Above all, the government must prioritize the rights and welfare of both rider-workers and commuters,” the group said.

At a press conference earlier this week, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon reaffirmed his support for the regularization of motorcycle taxi operations, stressing the need to prevent market dominance and ensure a level playing field among operators.