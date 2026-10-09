AboitizPower president and CEO Danel Aboitiz received the commendation during the 44th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) has been recognized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for its contributions to regional energy cooperation, particularly in nuclear technology exploration, information sharing and capacity building.

Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) has partnered with South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) to assess whether nuclear…

The recognition follows the company's memorandum of understanding with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd., signed in Gyeongju, South Korea, in July.

The agreement covers cooperation in exploring the potential application of nuclear energy technologies in the Philippines, including joint pre-feasibility studies.

The partnership forms part of AboitizPower's efforts to assess alternative energy technologies and strengthen technical cooperation with international partners.

The ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting brings together energy officials, industry representatives and stakeholders to discuss regional energy priorities, share expertise and advance cooperation among member states.