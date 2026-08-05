Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) has partnered with South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) to assess whether nuclear energy can become part of the country’s future power mix as the government pushes to bring atomic energy online over the next decade.

The listed power firm said Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with KHNP covering joint studies, technical knowledge exchange, and capacity-building initiatives to evaluate the potential application of nuclear technologies in the country's power sector.

"Building on KHNP's extensive experience and technical expertise gained through construction and operation of nuclear power plants both in Korea and overseas, we look forward to working closely with AboitizPower to support the Philippines' energy transition," said KHNP Senior Executive Vice President for the Business Development and Management Division Il-kyung Choi.