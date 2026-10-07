The gathering brings together ASEAN member-states, regional institutions, civil society organizations, women peacebuilders, development partners and academic institutions to discuss ways to strengthen WPS implementation across the region.

The conference carries the theme, “Advancing Women, Peace and Security in ASEAN: Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Localizing Peacebuilding Commitments,” reflecting the Philippine chairship theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together.”

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity and the Philippine Commission on Women are leading the Philippine hosting of the conference. The Philippines, through the PCW, also chairs the 2025-2026 ASEAN Committee on Women.

Presidential Peace Adviser Mel Senen S. Sarmiento said the Philippines is bringing its experience in peacebuilding to the regional discussions while also learning from other ASEAN countries.

“Our experience has taught us that peace is built over time and sustained by people. Agreements and policies provide the foundation, but their true value is in how they improve lives and create space for people, especially women, to participate and lead,” Sarmiento said.

PCW and 2026 ACW Chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla said women’s experiences should be reflected in regional decision-making and peacebuilding initiatives.

The conference will examine regional cooperation mechanisms, localized WPS commitments, cross-border learning and policy harmonization. Discussions are expected to result in an Outcome Document containing recommendations for stronger WPS implementation and cooperation.

The recommendations will undergo the ASEAN review process before being forwarded to ASEAN decision-makers during the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting in November 2026.