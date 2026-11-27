A Memorandum of Agreement signed by the Philippine National Oil Corporation and the Department of Energy provides for PNOC’s role as the DoE’s designated attached agency in facilitating the acquisition and administration of tenurial instruments from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for auxiliary areas supporting offshore wind projects. The partnership strengthens inter-agency collaboration in streamlining project requirements and advancing the country’s offshore wind potential.

The Philippines has begun developing its first purpose-built offshore wind port, a P2.27-billion facility in Camarines Norte expected to support energy investments, accelerate renewable power projects and create jobs for local communities.

The Department of Energy (DOE) welcomed the groundbreaking of the Pambuhan Marshalling Port on 27 November, describing the project as a critical infrastructure requirement for developing the country’s offshore wind industry.

The 40-hectare facility will serve as a logistics and staging hub for receiving, storing, assembling and transporting oversized offshore wind turbine components, including blades, towers and foundations. It is expected to become operational by early 2028.

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The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), in partnership with local government units, development partners and the private sector, is undertaking the project. Its first phase is funded through the PPA’s corporate budget under a ₱2.27-billion contract awarded through competitive bidding.

The DOE has identified the port as a strategic asset, particularly with 14 registered offshore wind energy service contracts in areas near the facility.

“Developing our offshore wind resources is an important part of strengthening the country’s energy security. Every megawatt of electricity generated from our own renewable resources helps diversify our energy mix and reduce our exposure to imported fuel prices and external market disruptions. Facilities such as the Pambuhan Marshalling Port are essential to making these projects possible, while opening opportunities for investments, technology development, and jobs for Filipinos,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

The project is also expected to generate employment during construction for laborers, engineers and equipment operators. Once operational, it will require specialized workers in welding, crane operations, technical maintenance, seafaring and logistics.

Local businesses, including suppliers, transport operators, food establishments and accommodation providers, are also expected to benefit from increased economic activity.

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The Philippines has estimated offshore wind potential of more than 178 gigawatts (GW). The government aims to increase renewable energy’s share in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.