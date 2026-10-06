The promotion started on 1 October and is subject to availability, eligibility rules and other booking conditions.

The offer comes ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, when 16 to 18 November will be observed as special non-working days in Metro Manila.

Travelers can use the extended break to check flights to Bohol from Manila, Davao, Clark and El Nido, as well as international routes from Incheon and Busan.

BPIA, operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation, serves as a gateway to destinations across Bohol, including Panglao, the Chocolate Hills and the province’s heritage and nature attractions.

Travelers are advised to check current fares, flight schedules and promotion terms before booking.