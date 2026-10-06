The Supreme Court of the Philippines and the Provincial Government of Bulacan are set to construct a new Hall of Justice in the province that will strengthen efforts to improve access to justice and enhance judicial services for Bulakenyos.
According to the provincial government, Acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen, Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando, and Vice Governor Alexis C. Castro signed an Usufruct Agreement at the Supreme Court Diplomatic Lounge in Manila City on 2 October 2026.
Under the agreement, the PGB grants the Supreme Court usufructuary rights over a designated provincial property for the development of modern judicial facilities which is envisioned to provide additional and improved courtrooms and facilities that will support the efficient delivery of justice in Bulacan.
The establishment of a new Hall of Justice is expected to help address the growing demands on trial courts, provide a more conducive environment for court proceedings, and contribute to the reduction of case backlogs and faster resolution of cases.
The initiative also reflects the continuing coordination between the Provincial Government and the judiciary in strengthening legal and judicial infrastructure in Bulacan, particularly in bringing accessible and efficient justice services closer to communities.
On February 2025, the Supreme Court and Bulacan State University also entered into an agreement for a separate Hall of Justice project in City of Malolos.
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