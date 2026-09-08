With the theme "Kultura ng Integridad, Pamana ng Pagkakaisa," the festival aims to commemorate past generations and what they continue to build and pass on to the lineage that will follow.

For a province that has weathered calamities and continues to respond to the needs of communities affected by them, Governor Daniel R. Fernando believes that gathering for a festival is not about forgetting the challenges that Bulakenyos have faced.

"Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok na ating kinakaharap bilang isang lalawigan, hindi natin dapat kalimutan ang mga bagay na nagbubuklod sa atin bilang mga Bulakenyo. Ang Singkaban ay pagkakataon nating ipakita at ipagmalaki ang ating kultura, sining, kasaysayan at mga talento, habang sama-sama nating pinangangalagaan ang ating pagkakaisa," Fernando said.

Department of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo "Sonny" M. Angara is set to grace the festivities that, aside from the opening program, will feature the Parada ng Karosa and 3rd Marching Band Competition participants that will parade from Malolos Sports and Convention Center to the Capitol Compound.

The opening day marked the launch of the Singkaban ng Bayan: Bulacan Travel and Tourism Fair at the Capitol Mini Forest that will run from September 8 to 15.