The new courthouse will house Branches 20, 21, 22, 124, 125, 126 and 127 of the Imus City Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 1 of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC), and the Office of the Clerk of Court.

RTC Branches 124 to 127 are newly created courts, while the other courts were previously housed at the Hall of Justice at the Land Transportation Office compound in Barangay Palico IV.

The existing Hall of Justice will continue to house RTC Branches 120 to 123 and Family Court Branch 4. MTCC Branches 2 to 4 and their Office of the Clerk of Court are located at the Imus Vocational and Technical School within the same compound.

The new facility features courtrooms, a mediation office, detention area, conference rooms, and storage and records rooms intended to support judicial operations and improve court services.

Court Administrator Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta led the inspection with Deputy Court Administrator Rainelda Estacio-Montesa, Office on the Hall of Justice Chief Atty. Raquel Ladrillano and Regional Court Manager Atty. Jaime Rose Palacol.

RTC Executive Judge Emmanuel Ocsing, MTCC Executive Judge Hilda Mendoza-Cuartero, other judges and court personnel also attended the turnover and inspection.

The transfer of the courts and offices is expected to be completed by 30 September.

The project is part of the Supreme Court's Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, which seeks to modernize judicial infrastructure and improve access to court services.