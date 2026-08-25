The incident in Santa Maria, Bulacan, involved BOC-Port of Subic personnel conducting the lawful destruction of confiscated smuggled cigarettes and members of the PNP-HPG.

Nepomuceno said he firmly supported Customs personnel in the lawful performance of their duties.

He stressed that BOC personnel must be accorded “due respect, professionalism, and proper treatment at all times” in accordance with established interagency protocols.

The BOC also welcomed the PNP leadership’s swift action against the personnel involved and said the confrontation should not overshadow the agencies’ record of joint operations that have resulted in billions of pesos worth of seizures.

The PNP-HPG personnel involved were relieved from their posts and reassigned to the Human Resources Management and Doctrine Development Division-Personnel Holding and Accounting Section effective 20 August.

Nepomuceno directed the BOC to use the incident to strengthen coordination and improve operational protocols to prevent similar confrontations.

“The BOC will continue working closely with the PNP, guided by mutual respect, professionalism, and a shared commitment to combat smuggling and illicit trade,” Nepomuceno said.