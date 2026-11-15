The 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division, Philippine Army, welcomed Maj. Gen. Allan Jose L. Taguba as the new commander during the Change-of-Command Ceremony presided over by Lt. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran, Commanding General PA at the Division Headquarters on 14 November 2026.

The ceremony highlighted the formal transfer of command and responsibility, and also featured the donning of ranks, formally recognizing Maj. Gen. Taguba’s promotion to the rank of Major General.

Prior to his assumption as 7ID Commander, Maj. Gen. Taguba served as the Brigade Commander of the 701st Infantry Brigade. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Mario D. Jacinto served as Acting Commander of the Division, ensuring continuity of leadership and operations.

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With the change of leadership, the Kaugnay Division reaffirms its commitment to operational excellence, stronger partnerships, and the Philippine Army’s strategic thrusts in advancing peace, security, and development within its area of responsibility.

The officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources of the Division remain united in fulfilling their mission, guided by the Kaugnay values of discipline and excellence.

The 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division is a major combat division of the Philippine Army, active since 1 August 1988.

Its primary mission is to conduct internal security operations, neutralize armed threat groups (such as the CPP-NPA), and secure communities within Central Luzon.