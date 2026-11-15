A city councilor and two other suspects were arrested after a law enforcement operation for syndicated estafa at Ramar Village, Barangay San Agustin in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 13 November 2026.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (AFCCU) conducted the operation for violation of Article 315 (Estafa) of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Presidential Decree No. 1689 (Syndicated Estafa).

The operation resulted in the arrests of three female suspects including a City Councilor known as Kel, and her associates — Bea and Ann, affiliated with Kay-Land Real Estate Development Corporation (Kay-Land).

The suspects were caught while collecting and receiving the demanded money from complainants- amounting to P650,000.00 for the purported reconstruction or restructuring of their Contract to Sell, notwithstanding the property's prior classification as an acquired asset of Pag-IBIG Fund.

The law enforcement operation stemmed from complaints that the arrested suspects and other officers and representatives of Kay-Land offered for sale various parcels of land situated in Panorama Heights and Kay-Land Residences, Mexico, Pampanga. The suspects allegedly told the buyers that the for-sale properties are lawfully owned by, and can be disposed or sold by Kay-Land.

With trust and confidence towards the subject persons who lured them, the complainants in separate occasions

paid and deposited substantial amount of money through cash payments, checks, bank deposits, and other payment methods, respectively- to buy the real properties.

However, verification and official records obtained from the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) disclosed that the properties being offered for sale were already been transferred, previously sold, encumbered, or classified as acquired assets of Pag-IBIG Fund, while other properties were registered in the names of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), and third persons. Thus, the complaint and request for assistance from the CIDG.

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The CIDG leadership commends the CIDG Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (AFCCU) headed by Police Lt. Col. Arjun B Luig for the successful operation. The accomplishment highlights the CIDG's commitment to detecting and preventing fraudulent activities, and ensuring that individuals involved in violations of law, such as fraud, are held accountable.