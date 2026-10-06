A refresher course was conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on case build-up in line with Department Circular (DC) No. 020 for agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on 02 October 2026, strengthening coordination between the NBI and the DOJ-National Prosecution Service (NPS) in building well-founded cases from the outset.

Justice Undersecretary Garney M. Candelaria led the learning session featured Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia I. Laroza-Torrevillas as its resource speaker, with NBI Deputy Director for Administration Jose Justo S. Yap in attendance alongside NBI agents-in-charge, head agents, and division chiefs.

The DC No. 020 issued on 31 March 2023, mandates NPS prosecutors to actively participate in case build-ups where they may require, assist, or otherwise cooperate with complainants and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to help ensure that cases are supported by strong initial evidence and carry a reasonable certainty of conviction.