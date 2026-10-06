A refresher course was conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on case build-up in line with Department Circular (DC) No. 020 for agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on 02 October 2026, strengthening coordination between the NBI and the DOJ-National Prosecution Service (NPS) in building well-founded cases from the outset.
Justice Undersecretary Garney M. Candelaria led the learning session featured Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia I. Laroza-Torrevillas as its resource speaker, with NBI Deputy Director for Administration Jose Justo S. Yap in attendance alongside NBI agents-in-charge, head agents, and division chiefs.
The DC No. 020 issued on 31 March 2023, mandates NPS prosecutors to actively participate in case build-ups where they may require, assist, or otherwise cooperate with complainants and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to help ensure that cases are supported by strong initial evidence and carry a reasonable certainty of conviction.
Candelaria in his message, emphasized that close coordination between prosecutors and investigators is essential to laying a strong foundation for every case.
Deputy Director Yap expressed the NBI’s full support for the initiative, noting that the initiative could help in the decongestion of cases at the prosecutor’s office and the courts, as well as ease the congestion of detention facilities.
Through the case build-up, NBI investigators can work effectively with prosecutors from the early stages of a case through direct and accessible communication channels with the appropriate NPS task force, with online case build-up mechanism also available for those in the provinces.
This initiative marks another step toward strengthening the partnership between the NPS and the NBI, standing as a clear testament of the Department’s ongoing efforts to streamline and expedite its processes for the public.
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